Rising Smog Level In Pakistan Exacerbated By Stable Meteorological Conditions: PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday warned that Pakistan can face an alarming increase in smog levels across its major cities, exacerbated by recent stable meteorological conditions.
According to an advisory issued by the Spokesperson PMD, increase in the smog levels can disrupt outdoor activities due to reduced visibility and impact health of vulnerable populations owing to the harmful pollutants in atmosphere.
Smog is the combination of smoke and fog and is developed from November to mid-December.
“Combination of industrial pollution, vehicular emissions, and conducive weather patterns may lead led to an increase of air pollution, posing threats to public health and the environment in the coming days”, the advisory said.
Stable weather conditions, particularly during the autumn and winter months, will be contributing to the accumulation of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere.
Limited wind movement, lower temperatures, and humidity can prevent pollutants from dispersing and causing thick layers of smog to linger over cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Faisalabad.
About the impacts, the advisory said that the rise in smog levels may trigger increase in respiratory illnesses, asthma cases, and other pollution-related health problems.
The vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions, are at heightened risk of catching diseases.
The poor air quality can cause reduced visibility on roads, leading to a surge in traffic accidents. The situation is likely to disrupt outdoor activities especially during evening/night time, the advisory added.
