Rising Stray Dog Menace Alarms Capital’s Residents

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Rising stray dog menace alarms capital’s residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Stray dogs are increasingly becoming a serious threat to the residents of the Federal capital, especially to the residents of sectors G/8, G9, and Chatha Bakhtawar.

Despite existing spaying and neutering programs, the stray dog population continues to rise, leading to frequent attacks and increased safety concerns.

Reports indicate around 3 million stray dogs in Pakistan, with more than one million dog bite cases reported each year.

Additionally, while there are laws regarding stray animals, a high number of unclaimed dogs are euthanised, due to the low rate of adoptions.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) faces significant challenges in managing stray animals, including a high incidence of dog bites and low adoption rates, said Afia Khan, an expert on animal behavior.

Speaking to APP on Sunday, she noted that stray dogs, frequently exhibiting aggressive behavior, have become a major concern for residents, particularly affecting children, women, and the elderly. Multiple reports of attacks by these dogs have heightened concerns about community safety.

She mentioned that there are sterilization programs available, but some people ignore them. However, those who care for strays often step in to assist.

Pakistan does not euthanize as many dogs as we do and adopts a 'live and let live' approach, although the level of care provided to the dogs is less thorough.

She said stray animals present several challenges, including public health risks and concerns for animal welfare. Implementing effective management strategies is essential to tackle these issues.

