Rising Stray Dog Menace Alarms Capital’s Residents
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Stray dogs are increasingly becoming a serious threat to the residents of the Federal capital, especially to the residents of sectors G/8, G9, and Chatha Bakhtawar.
Despite existing spaying and neutering programs, the stray dog population continues to rise, leading to frequent attacks and increased safety concerns.
Reports indicate around 3 million stray dogs in Pakistan, with more than one million dog bite cases reported each year.
Additionally, while there are laws regarding stray animals, a high number of unclaimed dogs are euthanised, due to the low rate of adoptions.
Capital Development Authority (CDA) faces significant challenges in managing stray animals, including a high incidence of dog bites and low adoption rates, said Afia Khan, an expert on animal behavior.
Speaking to APP on Sunday, she noted that stray dogs, frequently exhibiting aggressive behavior, have become a major concern for residents, particularly affecting children, women, and the elderly. Multiple reports of attacks by these dogs have heightened concerns about community safety.
She mentioned that there are sterilization programs available, but some people ignore them. However, those who care for strays often step in to assist.
Pakistan does not euthanize as many dogs as we do and adopts a 'live and let live' approach, although the level of care provided to the dogs is less thorough.
She said stray animals present several challenges, including public health risks and concerns for animal welfare. Implementing effective management strategies is essential to tackle these issues.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 gangs busted, 8 robbers arrested11 hours ago
-
Robbers kill man on resistance11 hours ago
-
DC Okara vows to empower farmers with Kisan card initiative11 hours ago
-
First-year student crushed to death by landslide at Tarbela dam11 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage in medium flood11 hours ago
-
Punjab launches rural cleaning drive, 'Suthra Punjab' program to tackle garbage, sewage issues11 hours ago
-
Focal person claims rainwater cleared in record time11 hours ago
-
Focal person Rain emergency Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciates Civic agencies for dewatering rain water12 hours ago
-
DPO Rahim Yar Khan vows to crack down on crime12 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi attends Oxford Alumni Community Pakistan event, expresses support for national dialog ..13 hours ago
-
118,904 citizens get driving licences in Multan14 hours ago
-
01 killed, 2 injured in blast14 hours ago