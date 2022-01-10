UrduPoint.com

Rising Suicide Trend Among Indian Troops Remains Unchanged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 06:24 PM

Rising suicide trend among Indian troops remains unchanged

Rising suicide trend among low morale Indian armed forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Rising suicide trend among low morale Indian armed forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains unchanged.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, 527 Indian troops have committed suicide since Jan 2007 till now in the occupied territory.

Poor leadership, hard behaviour of seniors are cited as some of the reasons for rising suicide incidents. The report added that increasing suicides are also because of deficiency in leave to go home, workplace ill-treatment and poor services.

One among main reasons behind highest suicides is deployment in the conflict zone, the report pointed out. Besides, realization of fighting a futile war against a hostile public is also cited as a sound reason behind rising suicidal tendencies.

The report in its findings figured out that Indian military leadership has failed to address issues relating to suicides among forces' personnel.

Morally down Indian military is no match for resolute, valiant Kashmiris, it quoted observers as saying.

