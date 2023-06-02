Rising swimming stars Hareem, Meher illuminate Sindh sports horizon

Though the curtain has fallen on the National Games in Quetta, the performance of our stunning athletes is going to be remembered forever

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Though the curtain has fallen on the National Games in Quetta, the performance of our stunning athletes is going to be remembered forever.

Every province had its share of medals and performances, but for Sindh, the brilliant performance of rising swimming star Hareem Malik made us proud as she won the most gold medals from the Sindh Contingent.

Hareem won as many three gold medals in the Games' swimming discipline while her other compatriot Meher Maqbool of Sindh also won a gold medal to take the tally to four gold medals for their province in the swimming events of the just-concluded 34th National Games.

The 14-year-old Hareem Malik won gold medals in 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke contests while 13-year old Meher Maqbool bagged a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle swimming held at the Punjab International Swimming Complex in Lahore.

Hareem Malik clinched top honours in the 100m breaststroke, clocking just one minute and 23.21 seconds.

Both talented teenagers have attributed their success to their hard work and the efforts of their coaches and the support of their families, particularly their parents, who made sure that they are provided with the best environment and training necessary for success on the sports front.

"My mother personally accompanies me to the training sessions and her support has been vital for me", Hareem said.

The same is the case with Meher Maqbool, who says, "Her mother is very supportive and makes sure that she attends every training session and gains confidence." Both the dashing swimmers said that their coaches worked very professionally and extra hard on them besides ensuring that their training does not coincide with their studies.

"Our coaches drafted a fine schedule for us in a way that our studies and sports training maintained a perfect balance," said talented Hareem and Meher.

They further said, "They are also really grateful to the Sindh Swimming Association for its tremendous support." "Their officials encouraged us in every way and informed us about any competition two months in advance which helped us prepare well," said Hareem Malik.

Speaking about the hurdles the sportswomen face in society, the young swimmers said, "Though the ratio of girls' participation in sports is much low as compared to males, they are given the best opportunity by the sports authorities and concerned associations and are treated at par with their male counterparts in each aspect of the swimming competitions which is a very encouraging factor." "We have not observed any discrimination against us as girls, either at the training session or in the events," said Hareem and Meher.

"The only thing our sports authorities should focus on is building competitive infrastructure and facilities for the athletes," Mehr added.

"We lack bigger, better-equipped swimming pools and this area shall be given attention and developed," she added.

Hareem disclosed, "I also competes well in rowing and won the gold medal at the National Rowing indoor championship last year."On the other hand, Meher said that she played golf as well and last year she participated in the National Golf Championship in Islamabad.