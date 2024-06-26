Rising temperatures increase health risks: Health Specialist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Dr. Sumiya Zahid, a health specialist, Wednesday said that due to climate changes, the temperature was increasing rapidly, which was leading to a rise in death rates.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that extreme heat and humidity could be dangerous and create serious health risks, especially for infants, children, pregnant women and the elders.

Without taking proper precautions, such as wearing cool and airy clothes, covering the head with a white cloth or hat, and maintaining proper water intake, extreme heat can lead to heat stroke and, in severe cases, fatalities, she added.

During this hot season, it is essential to be cautious with outside food because there is often no standard of temperature control for these foods, which can lead to the growth of various germs, she further added.

She warned that consuming such food can cause stomach inflammation and diarrhea, among other issues which can lead to dehydration as well.