Rising terrorism linked to NATO’s leftover weapons: Anwar ul Haq Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Former Caretaker Prime Minister Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar attributed the rise in terrorism to the proliferation of NATO’s leftover weapons and gadgets now in the hands of militants, posing serious security threat to the region.

Senator Anwar Kakar expressed these remarks during the launch of Pakistan's Comprehensive National Security Profile 2024 by the the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) at the Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad, said a press release.

The event was attended by diplomats, think tank representatives, policy experts, and business leaders. The report provides a detailed analysis of Pakistan's security landscape, with a focus on the evolving strategies of militant groups.

“We cannot afford to leave this region like the Americans left Afghanistan. If it takes a century to fight terrorism, Pakistan will do so. This is not just a battle against militants; it’s a fight for regional stability,”Kakar emphasized.

The former Prime Minister also critiqued the notion of justifying terrorism, stating, “In 2014, terrorism wasn’t defeated—it merely relocated to Afghanistan. When the environment became conducive, militants struck back. We must discourage the phenomenon of rationalizing terrorism under any pretext.”

Speaking on the occasion, President of the Institute of Regional Studies, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, highlighted the collective nature of the challenge and called for international cooperation.

“Terrorism is a shared threat, and Pakistan should not be left alone to bear the burden. Winning the fight against terrorism requires winning hearts and minds,” he remarked.

Managing Director of PICSS, Abdullah Khan, focused on the operational and propaganda strategies of militant groups.

“Despite differing ideologies and goals, terrorist groups operating in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are employing similar tactics, such as showing territorial control through public displays. This raises the question of whether these groups share a common handler. Additionally, their media wings have grown increasingly sophisticated, enhancing their ability to spread propaganda,” he noted.

Director of Research at PICSS, Gul Dad, shed light on the security challenges along Pakistan’s western border. “The entire western frontier is now under threat from various terrorist groups. Moreover, these militants are attempting to reestablish their presence in urban centers of Punjab and Sindh, which poses a significant danger to national security,” he explained.

President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nasir Qureshi, emphasized the importance of data-driven insights. “Reports like Pakistan's Comprehensive National Security Profile 2024 are invaluable for the business community. They help us strategize and plan in an uncertain security environment,” he said.

The event concluded with an engaging discussion on Pakistan’s counter-terrorism strategies and the importance of international collaboration to combat militancy. The Pakistan's Comprehensive National Security Profile 2024 serves as a critical resource for policymakers, security experts, and international stakeholders in understanding and addressing Pakistan’s evolving security challenges.