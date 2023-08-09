Rising theft cases of vehicles, equipments irks citizens

The citizens staged a protest demonstration against rising incidents of vehicle and equipment of vehicle theft on the premises of the City Police Station and demanded of the police department to ensure stern action against the thief gang to provide a sigh of relief to the masses

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The citizens staged a protest demonstration against rising incidents of vehicle and equipment of vehicle theft on the premises of the City Police Station and demanded of the police department to ensure stern action against the thief gang to provide a sigh of relief to the masses.

A large number of citizens demanded of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Mansoor-Ul-Hassan, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry and District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals in such activities.

They said that cases were being reported on a daily basis related to car, motorcycle, batteries and other vehicle equipment theft but the police were concerned about playing the role of a silent spectator.

However, the police officials said that all possible resources were being utilized to provide a sense of security to the masses adding that the thief gang would be traced soon and the involved criminals would be behind the bar soon.