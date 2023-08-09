Open Menu

Rising Theft Cases Of Vehicles, Equipments Irks Citizens

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Rising theft cases of vehicles, equipments irks citizens

The citizens staged a protest demonstration against rising incidents of vehicle and equipment of vehicle theft on the premises of the City Police Station and demanded of the police department to ensure stern action against the thief gang to provide a sigh of relief to the masses

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The citizens staged a protest demonstration against rising incidents of vehicle and equipment of vehicle theft on the premises of the City Police Station and demanded of the police department to ensure stern action against the thief gang to provide a sigh of relief to the masses.

A large number of citizens demanded of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Mansoor-Ul-Hassan, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry and District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals in such activities.

They said that cases were being reported on a daily basis related to car, motorcycle, batteries and other vehicle equipment theft but the police were concerned about playing the role of a silent spectator.

However, the police officials said that all possible resources were being utilized to provide a sense of security to the masses adding that the thief gang would be traced soon and the involved criminals would be behind the bar soon.

Related Topics

Protest Police Punjab Police Station Vehicle Car Criminals All

Recent Stories

Dengue fever curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

50 seconds ago
 Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured anothe ..

Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured another in Balakot

51 seconds ago
 Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

53 seconds ago
 Life, disability insurance cover amount of Railway ..

Life, disability insurance cover amount of Railways passengers increased

54 seconds ago
 India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in II ..

India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in IIOJK

10 minutes ago
 Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best univer ..

Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best university teacher award 2022

10 minutes ago
All set for landing first int'l flight at Skardu a ..

All set for landing first int'l flight at Skardu airport on Aug 14

10 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution demanding timely election ..

Senate passes resolution demanding timely elections

52 minutes ago
 University of Karachi, TRDP inks MoU to conduct nu ..

University of Karachi, TRDP inks MoU to conduct nutrition analysis, survey in Th ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation ..

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation travelers

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds coali ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds coalition partners for showing matu ..

13 minutes ago
 Dr. Naeem for creating awareness among mothers' mi ..

Dr. Naeem for creating awareness among mothers' milk vital for children

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan