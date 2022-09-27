UrduPoint.com

Rising Trend Of Water Level In Country's Reservoirs Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Sep, 2022 ):As a result of continual reported rains, besides melting of glaciers at various upper reaches of Himalayan State and other adjoining peaks, water level in the country's major rivers and reservoirs was constantly rising as a seasonal routine.

Consequently, the position of the river inflows and outflows including at AJK~ based Mangla dam, besides Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages were reported on Tuesday as per the official sources.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 75300 cusecs and Outflows 74500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 20600 cusecs and Outflows 20600 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 58500 cusecs and Outflow 58500, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 20000 cusecs and Outflows 26000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 45300 cusecs and Outflows 18100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 91100 cusecs and Outflows 83100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 101100 cusecs and Outflows 88000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 81500 cusecs and Outflows 61100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 60300 cusecs and Outflows 43500 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 56700 cusecs and Outflows 48500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 197700 cusecs and Outflows 166900 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 22800 cusecs and Outflow 5200 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 12600 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1190.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.779 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.232 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

