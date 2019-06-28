Rising Trend of Water Level in Mangla Dam: Water Level rose to 1135.05 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet in the AJK-based dam:

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Following swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in Mangla dam was rising as water level in the reservoir was recorded on Friday as 1135.05 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 1.235 MAF of the water , official sources said.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet, the sources told APP on Friday. The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported as 51600 cusecs with the outflows of 70000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir, the sources told APP here on Friday.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Friday as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 114000 cusecs and Outflows 120000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 67100 cusecs and Outflows 67100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 51600 cusecs and Outflows 70000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 45800 cusecs and Outflows 15300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 182800 cusecs and Outflows 174800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 183600 cusecs and Outflows 170000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 156300 cusecs and Outflows 141100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 41100 cusecs and Outflows 26500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 129000 cusecs and Outflows 95100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 80100 cusecs and Outflows 37800 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 21300 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1405.07 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.182 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1135.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.235 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.147 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

