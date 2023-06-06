Rising trend of water level in Mangla Dam continues; rose to 1133.40 feet

The continuous melting of snow at the upper reaches the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir since the very begining of summer, the water level in the country's second largest reservoir - Mangla dam, situated in Mirpur district of AJK, was constantly raising rapidly but with normal pace, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) : The continuous melting of snow at the upper reaches the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir since the very begining of summer, the water level in the country's second largest reservoir - Mangla dam, situated in Mirpur district of AJK, was constantly raising rapidly but with normal pace, official sources said.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1133.40 feet, with live storage of 1.180 MAF against maximum conservation level 1242 feet on Tuesday, official sources told APP here on Tuesday.

On Monday, June 05 the water level in the reservoir was recorded 1132.90 feet which rose by over one foot during last 24 hours.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir reported on Tuesday as 48400 cusecs with the outflows of 40000 cusecs of water from the reservoir.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Tuesday as under : Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 59800 cusecs and Outflows 60000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 35800 cusecs and Outflows 35800 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 45500 cusecs and Outflow 45500, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 48400 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 26700 cusecs and Outflows 7700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 77600 cusecs and Outflows 72100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 89400 cusecs and Outflows 90000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 89600 cusecs and Outflows 80900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 74200 cusecs and Outflows 63100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 56000 cusecs and Outflows 22500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 9600 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 22700 cusecs and Outflow 10300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 8300 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1426.13 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.426 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1133.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.180 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.091 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Tuesday.

