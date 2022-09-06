Rising trend of water level in rivers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following torrential rains and melting of glaciers, water level in the country 's major rivers and reservoirs continue rising

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Following torrential rains and melting of glaciers, water level in the country 's major rivers and reservoirs continue rising.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 155,900 cusecs and Outflows 155,100 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 52,600 cusecs and Outflows 52,600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 33,900 cusecs and Outflows 10,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 63,300 cusecs and Outflows 32,900 cusecs, official sources told APP.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 174,800 cusecs and Outflows 166,800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 202,400 cusecs and Outflows 184,400 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 22,8700 cusecs and Outflows 212,700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 298,000 cusecs and Outflows 298,000 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 419,100 cusecs and Outflows 419,100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 604,100 cusecs and Outflows 584,300 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 29,500 cusecs and Outflow 14,200 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 23,700 cusecs and Outflows 10,500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,398 feet, present level 1,550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,190.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 3.731 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.