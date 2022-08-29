Rising trend of water level in rivers flows, reservoirs level in country continues

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 29 (APP)::The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, AJK- based Mangla reservoirs as well as Chashma barage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Monday as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 264700 cusecs and Outflows 264700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 318500 cusecs and Outflows 318500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 39400 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 60300 cusecs and Outflows 32900 cusecs official sources told APP here.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 420100 cusecs and Outflows 416100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 518100 cusecs and Outflows 513300 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 567100 cusecs and Outflows 567100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 500900 cusecs and Outflows 500900 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 530800 cusecs and Outflows 530800 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 338400 cusecs and Outflows 336900 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 51400 cusecs and Outflow 39300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 57800 cusecs and Outflows 50900 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1184.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.412 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.032 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.