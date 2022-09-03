Rising trend of water level in rivers flows, reservoirs continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 03 (APP) ::After the continual rising trend of water level in the country 's major rivers and reservoirs the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam, Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Saturday as under:~ Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 170300 cusecs and Outflows 169500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 73900 cusecs and Outflows 73900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 25400 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 47100 cusecs and Outflows 16900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 188900 cusecs and Outflows 181200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 236000 cusecs and Outflows 205300 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 213200 cusecs and Outflows 208200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 553200 cusecs and Outflows 553200 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 560000 cusecs and Outflows 560000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 513700 cusecs and Outflows 503500 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 38300 cusecs and Outflow 23100 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 27500 cusecs and Outflows 15300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1188.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.617 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.