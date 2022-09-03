UrduPoint.com

Rising Trend Of Water Level In Rivers Flows, Reservoirs Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Rising trend of water level in rivers flows, reservoirs continues

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 03 (APP) ::After the continual rising trend of water level in the country 's major rivers and reservoirs the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam, Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Saturday as under:~ Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 170300 cusecs and Outflows 169500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 73900 cusecs and Outflows 73900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 25400 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 47100 cusecs and Outflows 16900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 188900 cusecs and Outflows 181200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 236000 cusecs and Outflows 205300 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 213200 cusecs and Outflows 208200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 553200 cusecs and Outflows 553200 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 560000 cusecs and Outflows 560000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 513700 cusecs and Outflows 503500 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 38300 cusecs and Outflow 23100 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 27500 cusecs and Outflows 15300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1188.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.617 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

Related Topics

Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Million

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

3 hours ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

3 hours ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

4 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

4 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.