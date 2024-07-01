Open Menu

Rising Trend Of Water Level Witnessed In Mangla Dam After Glaciers At Himalayan Start Melting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Rising trend of water level witnessed in Mangla dam after glaciers at Himalayan start melting

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Jul, 2024) As a result of melting of glaciers at the peaks of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir since the advent of the increased scorching heat-oriented summer, water level in the country’s second largest reservoir , Mangla damwas constantly raising with normal pace, official sources said on Monday.

The water level in dam rose to 1184.60 feet with live storage of 3.350 MAF against maximum conservation level 1242 feet, they told APP here .

The inflows in Jhelum river at Mangla dam reported as 52400 cusecs with the outflows of 30000 cusecs of water from the reservoir.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Monday as under :

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 220,400 cusecs and outflows 145,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 81,400 cusecs and outflows 81,400 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 203000 cusecs and outflow 203,000, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 52400 cusecs and outflows 30,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 64,200 cusecs and outflows 32,900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 226,000 cusecs and outflows 218,400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 230,200 cusecs and outflows 200,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 194,600 cusecs and outflows 170,100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 111,800 cusecs and outflows 85,800 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 55,000 cusecs and outflows 18,200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 61,600 cusecs and outflows 19,300 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 22,700 cusecs and outflow 5300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13,900 cusecs and outflows 0 cusecs.

APP/ ahr/

