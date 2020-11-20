Rising ultra-nationalism threatens peaceful co-existence: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Speakers pointing out the worldwide rise of ultra-nationalism at an international conference said, it posed serious threat to multilateralism and peaceful co-existence.

Addressing a one-day International conference titled "Growing Ultra-nationalism in Contemporary World", Dean Social Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Nazir Hussain said over the decade there had been a rise in ultra-nationalism which had swept across many parts of the world including United States.

Moreover, authoritarian civil rules in the US, France, Spain, Russia, India and other countries manifested their brands of ultra-nationalist tendencies.

Adding further he said that Donald Trump's 'America First', European 'protectionism', 'Brexit', and Indian 'Hindutva' had created insecurities and uncertainties among the minorities in the majoritarian rules.

Institute of Multi-Track Dilougue, Development and Diplomatic Studies Director Genaral Dr Waleed Rasool highlighted the growing ultra-nationalism in India and its impact on the Muslims of India.

He said every aspect of Indian society had been hinduised by Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Furthermore, he stated that it was not ultra-nationalism which Indian society was facing, but in fact it was Modism which had been inflicted upon them.

Adding further he said that the data of voters in Indian elections from 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019, clearly indicated an interplay of politics, religion, race, and science that had consolidated the new interpretation of hyper-nationalism in the Modi regime.

Dr Hamit Esroy, Who is a professor at Istanbul Zaim University, Turkey elucidated the interaction between the ultra-nationalism's ideology, political movements, globalization and the implications of the first on the latter.

He also touched upon the emergence of ultra-nationalism, its root causes and how it has become a threat for the nation states with the collapse of bipolar system at the end of the cold war.

While reflecting on the future he recommended that Muslim countries should draw consensus and invent their own concepts to read the global politics. He also said that leaders of the Muslim world should realize that nationalistic policies would lead to more division among them.

Michael Kugelman, who is Deputy Director at the South Asia Program, Wilson Centre, Washington, USA, said nationalism is a term that had been with us for centuries. In earlier times, it was a principle that inspired hope and optimism�a force that unified people around shared ideals of nationhood and led to the formation of new countries.

However, in more recent times, the term would take on a very different and more sinister connotation�one that conjured up thoughts of xenophobia, authoritarianism, and broader assaults on democracy. He further said that it has been visible and has impacted global politics and the world will have its lasting impacts.

The conference, which was organized by the Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) also took questions from the participants at the end.