UrduPoint.com

Rising Water Level In Manchhar Lake Forces Locals To Leave

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Rising water level in Manchhar lake forces locals to leave

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Rising water level in the country's largest fresh water lake Manchhar, near Sehwan, has forced residents of the area to move to safer places.

According to the data received from official sources, the water level in the lake had risen to 119 RL after 12 years.

The people from Jhangara Bajara, Bhaan Syedabad, Boobak and other villages near the lake have started migrating to safer places to save themselves from any untoward situation.

An engineer of the irrigation department has said that the water level in the lake had increased due to recent rains.

Fishermen have said that the current water level in the lake was dangerous, and there was also a strong wind pressure.

One fisherman, Moula Bux Malah, said that due to the pressure of strong winds, the protective dyke of the lake was also in danger.

Only one foot capacity was left in the lake at the time, Malah said, adding that due to the weakening of the spillways of Danstar canal, there was a fear of their collapse.

The local residents and the fishermen also expressed fear that the dyke at Zero Point was weakening.

They said, "If the protective embankment breaks, the six union councils of Taluka Sehwan will be affected", they said.

"If the protective embankment is broken, the land route of Sehwan city to northern Sindh, Balochistan and the Punjab will be cut off", they feared.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Punjab Water From Rains

Recent Stories

Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: M ..

Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: Marriyum

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hot ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu

54 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

2 hours ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

2 hours ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.