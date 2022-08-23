Rising water level in Manchhar lake forces locals to leave

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Rising water level in the country's largest fresh water lake Manchhar, near Sehwan, has forced residents of the area to move to safer places.

According to the data received from official sources, the water level in the lake had risen to 119 RL after 12 years.

The people from Jhangara Bajara, Bhaan Syedabad, Boobak and other villages near the lake have started migrating to safer places to save themselves from any untoward situation.

An engineer of the irrigation department has said that the water level in the lake had increased due to recent rains.

Fishermen have said that the current water level in the lake was dangerous, and there was also a strong wind pressure.

One fisherman, Moula Bux Malah, said that due to the pressure of strong winds, the protective dyke of the lake was also in danger.

Only one foot capacity was left in the lake at the time, Malah said, adding that due to the weakening of the spillways of Danstar canal, there was a fear of their collapse.

The local residents and the fishermen also expressed fear that the dyke at Zero Point was weakening.

They said, "If the protective embankment breaks, the six union councils of Taluka Sehwan will be affected", they said.

"If the protective embankment is broken, the land route of Sehwan city to northern Sindh, Balochistan and the Punjab will be cut off", they feared.