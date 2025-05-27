RISJA Elected New Body For 2025-26 Term
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Islamabad sports Journalists Association (RISJA), on Tuesday elected new office bearers for the next term (2025-26).
The election process was held at the National Press Club (NPC),Islamabad under the supervision of a three-member election committee including Shehryar Khan as Chairman, Asim Jilani and Rana Farhan Aslam as members of the election committee.
According to the election results, 59 members unanimously recommended the single panel to form the new governing body with Abu Bakr secured the position of the President, while other office bearers included Syed Arsalan Sherazi as General Secretary, Nasir Abbas Naqvi as Finance Secretary. Zulfiqar Baig was elected as Senior Vice President, Aqeel Anjum and Asghar Ali Mubarak as Vice Presidents, and Hafiz Obaidur Rehman along with Asim Riaz as Joint Secretaries, said a press release.
The elected executive body members of RISJA included Faheem Anwar Khan, Afzal Javed, Zahid Farooq Malik, Nasir Aslam Raja, Zeeshan Qayyum, Sohail Raja, Arfa Feroz, Kiran Khan, Owais Abbasi and Farhan Jafri.
Abdul Muhi Shah and Malik Shakeel Awan will serve as the patron and chairman of RISJA respectively.
On this occasion, the newly elected President, and Secretary, expressed their gratitude to the members and reaffirmed that newly elected body would serve deliberately and effectively for the welfare of the members of the association.
On the other hand, NPC President Azhar Jatoi, Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalist's (RIUJ) President, Tariq Ali Virk and others congratulated the newly elected office bearers and expressed hope that the new body would render exemplary services to the journalist community
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..
Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility
Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025
Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..
ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress
Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..
CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..
RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, A ..
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RISJA elected new body for 2025-26 term1 minute ago
-
SBA police arrest Afghan National from Nawabshah1 minute ago
-
APRNS thanks Punjab Govt for restoring IPL ads policy11 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices to FIA on Sanam Javed’s bail plea in defamatory content case11 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Ferozewala gas leak incident11 minutes ago
-
SMIU receives accreditation for BS program of Environmental Sciences11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer golden chapter in Pakistan’s defence history: Chairman Senate11 minutes ago
-
Pulse teams guiding people on inheritance, map plans during door to door survey11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer to be observe across Pakistan and AJK on 28 May11 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, four Injured after Children’s dispute11 minutes ago
-
Marketing is backbone of modern economy: CM Maryam11 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs City Council meeting on water issues11 minutes ago