Risk factor of blood pressure can be minimized: Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

Experts at seminar said that the risk factor for blood pressure could be minimized and for that, minimum use of salt and sugar, balanced food and routine exercise could help to control the blood pressure without taking the medicine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Experts at seminar said that the risk factor for blood pressure could be minimized and for that, minimum use of salt and sugar, balanced food and routine exercise could help to control the blood pressure without taking the medicine.

They expressed views while talking on the occasion of World Hypertension Day celebrated by Cardiology Department Civil Hospital Karachi in collaboration with PHL here at ARAG Auditorium Dow Medical College on Monday.

Chairman Cardiology Department Civil Hospital, Professor Nawaz Lashari, General Secretary Hypertension League, Professor Ishaq and others also addressed the seminar.

By doing, not only we can live longer with our beloveds but also we can save ourselves from other diseases like stroke, heart attack, kidney failure and losing eye sight, Chairman Cardiology Department Civil Hospital, Professor Nawaz Lashari said.

He said that the blood pressure is silent killer and it can affect other organs of your body and can paralyze your body.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Karachi, Professor Noor Muhammad Soomro said that the heart patients were coming from remote areas of Sindh province to Civil Hospital Karachi.

So, maximum facilities are being provided to them here as the poor people can avail the proper treatment, Soomro added.

With collaboration of Sindh government, the modern machinery would soon be installed at civil hospital, he added.

President Pakistan Hypertension League, Professor Ishaq said that due to rising cases of blood pressure, it was needed to create the awareness about this disease blood pressure among the masses.

Another speaker Dr. Zaryab Ahmed said that the patients suffering from blood pressure should loose their weight and should check their blood pressure regularly.

He told that in past, there was only medicine for this disease but now there were different types of medicine for said disease in the market.