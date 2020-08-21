UrduPoint.com
Risk Of Coronavirus Still Exists: Asad Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Risk of coronavirus still exists: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that coronavirus had not ended yet and the risk of the pandemic was still exists.

In a tweet, he said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was prepared for every occasion that could increase the cases.

"At NCOC, with provincial support we prepare for every occasion which can increase cases-Eid, Muharram, school opening etc," he added.

He also quoted an American poet Robert Frosts to show the government's commitment in uprooting the pandemic-"But I have promised to keep and miles to go before I sleep".

