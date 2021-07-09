RIT Act 2013 gives right to people to access their desired information

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Through the Right To Information (RTI) Act 2013 we can eradicate corruption, improve governance and build trust between the people and the state.

This was expressed by the Chief Information Commissioner KP Riaz Khan Daodzai while addressing a day-long training workshop for public information officers of all line departments of District Torghar.

Riaz Khan Daudzai said that the RTI Act is to ensure the protection of the constitutional right of the people to access their desired information of public importance accordingly, adding he said.

He disclosed that in this regard, 37 departments of the provincial government have properly updated their websites where citizens have access to the information of public interest and it would help to establish efficient, accountable and comprehensive institutions at all levels.

Sajid Khan Jadoon said that we have devised a procedure for handling information requests from PIOs regarding RTI Act. He further said that under the RTI Act 2013, every citizen can get information from public offices and any government official or public body.

No government officials can hide any sort of public information as all government functionaries utilize public funds and they are bound to keep public records safe, the Commissioner said. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Batgram Ashfaq Khan urged PIOs to deal with RTI related applications in a timely manner.