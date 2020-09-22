UrduPoint.com
Rituals Of Baba Guru Nanak Death Anniversary Conclude At Kartarpur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:18 PM

Rituals of Baba Guru Nanak death anniversary conclude at Kartarpur

A large number of local Sikh Yatrees on Tuesday performed their religious rituals regarding 481th death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee, founder of Sikhism and first of the ten Sikh Gurus, at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A large number of local Sikh Yatrees on Tuesday performed their religious rituals regarding 481th death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee, founder of Sikhism and first of the ten Sikh Gurus, at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), on the directions of its Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad made elaborative arrangements including security to facilitate the Sikh Yatrees, whereas they also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the ETPB.

The death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak was started on September 20, 2020 with Paath Sahib which ended on September 22 (Today) with Bhog Akhand Paath Sahib and Ardas, said a spokesman for Evacuee Trust Property Board here.

The concluding ceremony was held at Dewan Asthan at 1:00 pm in which Vice Chancellor Narowal University Dr Tariq Mehmood was the chief guest, the spokesman added.

On the occasion, the speakers highlighted the efforts of Pakistani government and condemned Indian government for not allowing devotees through Kartarpur corridor to attend 481th death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Later, the Sikh Yatrees expressed gratitude to Pakistani government for looking after Gurdwaras and other places of the Sikhs.

They said that the minorities were enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan, as the Pakistan government had been making all out sincere efforts to protect the basic rights of the minorities.

They also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan led Federal government and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for putting in place comprehensive security arrangements for the safety of the visiting Sikh devotees.

Meanwhile, stringent security measures were taken for the protection of Sikh Yatrees and to avoid any untoward incident while all police staff had been directed to behave well with Sikh Yatrees and perform their duties with dedication.

The SOPs pertaining to Covid-19 were also implemented to reduce the spread of the virus.

ETPB Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal besides federal and provincial officers from various departments concerned were also present.

