UrduPoint.com

RIU Awards Gold Medals To 31 Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

RIU awards gold medals to 31 students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :As many as 31 students received gold medals among other students during the 16th Convocation of Riphah International University held at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad here Saturday.

On the first day of the event, students from the Health and Medical Sciences, Rehabilitation and Allied Health Sciences and Pharmaceutical Sciences were awarded degrees.

Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director Higher Education and Commission was Chief Guest, she awarded all Gold Medals.

Dr. Shaista Sohail appreciated establishment of only female campus at Gulberg Green and the research production by the faculty. She said that every student has to work with dedication, honesty, and fairness to excel in scientific areas and make Pakistan a vibrant economy.

She also appreciated steps taken by Riphah International University for character building and promotion of Islamic Ethical Values in students and teachers.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University talked about the academic progress of University. During the academic year faculty members produced 720 papers, published in impact journals.

The Riphah University started in 1996 with very meager resources and with first batch of 72 students in Medical college, Alhamdulillah now Riphah has 146 programs offered by various departments of the university and about 23,000 students.

The University has been ranked in the second position by Higher Education Commission in the general category.

Addressing the occasion, Mr. Hassan Muhammad Khan the Chancellor of Riphah International University has shared the vision behind Riphah International University and IIMCT.

He mentioned about the Founding Chancellor Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali Khan pioneering contribution in establishment of educational institutions with inculcation of Islamic ethical values, and quality education in scientific and technical subjects.

He also praised Riphah International University's academic leadership for their efforts to uplift the institute through Riphah's Aspired Student Model and Riphah's Teacher competencies.

The event was attended by a large number of graduating students and faculty members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Student Progress Gulberg HEC Gold Riphah International University Event All From

Recent Stories

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to ..

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to N. Korea 'threat'

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cut ..

Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cuts Finland gas

11 minutes ago
 FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China ..

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China today

35 minutes ago
 Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North ..

Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North Korea

11 minutes ago
 Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sinceri ..

Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sincerity

16 minutes ago
 China firmly supports Pakistan in defending nation ..

China firmly supports Pakistan in defending national sovereignty, achieving stab ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.