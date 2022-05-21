RIU awards gold medals to 31 students

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :As many as 31 students received gold medals among other students during the 16th Convocation of Riphah International University held at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad here Saturday.

On the first day of the event, students from the Health and Medical Sciences, Rehabilitation and Allied Health Sciences and Pharmaceutical Sciences were awarded degrees.

Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director Higher Education and Commission was Chief Guest, she awarded all Gold Medals.

Dr. Shaista Sohail appreciated establishment of only female campus at Gulberg Green and the research production by the faculty. She said that every student has to work with dedication, honesty, and fairness to excel in scientific areas and make Pakistan a vibrant economy.

She also appreciated steps taken by Riphah International University for character building and promotion of Islamic Ethical Values in students and teachers.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University talked about the academic progress of University. During the academic year faculty members produced 720 papers, published in impact journals.

The Riphah University started in 1996 with very meager resources and with first batch of 72 students in Medical college, Alhamdulillah now Riphah has 146 programs offered by various departments of the university and about 23,000 students.

The University has been ranked in the second position by Higher Education Commission in the general category.

Addressing the occasion, Mr. Hassan Muhammad Khan the Chancellor of Riphah International University has shared the vision behind Riphah International University and IIMCT.

He mentioned about the Founding Chancellor Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali Khan pioneering contribution in establishment of educational institutions with inculcation of Islamic ethical values, and quality education in scientific and technical subjects.

He also praised Riphah International University's academic leadership for their efforts to uplift the institute through Riphah's Aspired Student Model and Riphah's Teacher competencies.

The event was attended by a large number of graduating students and faculty members.