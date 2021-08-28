RIU holds 15th convocation

UrduPoint.com

The 15th convocation of Riphah International University (RIU) was held here on Saturday

As many as 14 Ph.D graduates and 115 gold medalists attended the convocation physically which was held in the main auditorium of Riphah International University I-14 Campus while the other over 1600 graduating students attended online.

The chief guest of the convocation was Chancellor, Riphah International University, Hassan Muhammad Khan, who while speaking on the occasion, congratulated all the graduates and wished them a bright and successful future.

He said that Riphah provided education, which was beyond academic knowledge, but with a focus on character building. He said that Riphah groomed its students to improve their intellectual and personal growth, preparing them to become informed leaders and valuable citizens of Pakistan with a focus on Islamic ethical codes.

He said that this year Islamic International Medical College had completed a journey of 25 years, which was now recognized as a premier medical institution.

He said that the university had progressed exponentially in terms of the number and quality of programs, faculty, and students.

He said that the ethos of the university was based on the emphasis on high quality in academics and research horizons.

He extended his felicitations to the Vice-chancellor, graduating students, faculty members, and parents on this joyous occasion.

Vice-Chancellor RIU Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed said that with the blessing and support of Allah Almighty, the university had completed its 25 years of an educational struggle to introduce a value-based program of learning.

He said that the creation of the Islamic International Medical College Trust in 1995 by the Founding Managing Trustee late Major General Zulfiqar Ali Khan was a landmark of a meaningful and objective-based educational movement.

He said that the Riphah was not only a quality educational institution, but it was a movement for Islamic beliefs and social change.

He said that Riphah was state-of-the-art educational institute which was offering 146 academic programs with over 22,000 enrolled students and 908 faculty members.

Registrar, Riphah International University, Brig (R) Salim Ahmed Khan, conducted the proceedings of the 15th convocation in befitting manners and thanked all the committee members for organizing the successful ceremony.

