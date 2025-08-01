RIU Organizes Leadership Workshop At PMC
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Department of Tarbiyyah, Riphah International University (RIU) Peshawar Campus here on Friday organized two-day Leadership Workshop in Peshawar Medical College (PMC) to cultivate values-driven leadership among the institutional and administrative teams of the university.
The workshop brought together key academic leaders, administrators and experts for a thoughtfully designed program combining plenary sessions
and interactive group discussions to explore contemporary leadership challenges through the lens of Islamic values, ethical governance and institutional vision.
Dr. Umar Farooq, Director RIU, Lahore Campus opened the session by presenting a framework for a model higher education institution. He emphasized the multi-dimensional parameters that define a successful academic environment including academic excellence, character development, service orientation and institutional sustainability.
Head of the Tarbiyyah Department, RIU Peshawar Dr. Abdul Latif Khan Ghandapur highlighted the aims and objectives of the Tarbiyyah initiative emphasizing the importance of effective management practices.
