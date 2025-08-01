Open Menu

RIU Organizes Leadership Workshop At PMC

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RIU organizes Leadership Workshop at PMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Department of Tarbiyyah, Riphah International University (RIU) Peshawar Campus here on Friday organized two-day Leadership Workshop in Peshawar Medical College (PMC) to cultivate values-driven leadership among the institutional and administrative teams of the university.

The workshop brought together key academic leaders, administrators and experts for a thoughtfully designed program combining plenary sessions

and interactive group discussions to explore contemporary leadership challenges through the lens of Islamic values, ethical governance and institutional vision.

Dr. Umar Farooq, Director RIU, Lahore Campus opened the session by presenting a framework for a model higher education institution. He emphasized the multi-dimensional parameters that define a successful academic environment including academic excellence, character development, service orientation and institutional sustainability.

Head of the Tarbiyyah Department, RIU Peshawar Dr. Abdul Latif Khan Ghandapur highlighted the aims and objectives of the Tarbiyyah initiative emphasizing the importance of effective management practices.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan