RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology (RIU)Dr Tahir Rizvi has said that around four to five patients were being treated on a trial basis daily at the RIU referred by the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

The MS who has the acting charge of RIU informed that over 97 per cent of work had been completed at the institute, while Out Door Patient Department, Emergency and other departments would hopefully become operational in a week.

Dr Tahir said that RIU has around 30 dialysis machines, and after the completion of the project, the burden on city hospitals for treating kidney patients would be decreased.

He said that the provincial government had provided the required funds, and the process of tenders and quotations was in the final stages for the completion of the project.

Dr Tahir added that around 600 staff, including doctors, nurses,para-medical and related staff, would be recruited to provide the best kind of medical facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjacent areas.

He said that the Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi, for which all available resources were being utilized to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

The MS added that RIU would be a state-of-the-art urology centre of its kind in the region, providing all medical and surgical facilities to urology & kidney patients.