UrduPoint.com

RIU Starts Kidney Patient's Treatment Referred By BBH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RIU starts kidney patient's treatment referred by BBH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology (RIU)Dr Tahir Rizvi has said that around four to five patients were being treated on a trial basis daily at the RIU referred by the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

The MS who has the acting charge of RIU informed that over 97 per cent of work had been completed at the institute, while Out Door Patient Department, Emergency and other departments would hopefully become operational in a week.

Dr Tahir said that RIU has around 30 dialysis machines, and after the completion of the project, the burden on city hospitals for treating kidney patients would be decreased.

He said that the provincial government had provided the required funds, and the process of tenders and quotations was in the final stages for the completion of the project.

Dr Tahir added that around 600 staff, including doctors, nurses,para-medical and related staff, would be recruited to provide the best kind of medical facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjacent areas.

He said that the Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi, for which all available resources were being utilized to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

The MS added that RIU would be a state-of-the-art urology centre of its kind in the region, providing all medical and surgical facilities to urology & kidney patients.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi All Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

16 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

16 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

16 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.