RIUJ condemns arbitrary job termination of four BBC employees in Islamabad, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) has strongly condemned the arbitrary and capricious termination of jobs of four BBC employees who were working in Islamabad and Peshawar

In a press release issued here on Friday, the RIUJ said that the management of the BBC Pakistan terminated the jobs of its four employees without assigning any reason. These employees were told "either to resign or you will be fired." Some were forced to resign and those who did not, were fired.

According to RIUJ, the matter of profound concern for the Union was the treatment meted out to the employees in an international organization which set standards for the universal values of human rights, fairness and justice.

The RIUJ leaders also said that the BBC followed good working practices in UK, while it treated its employees in countries like Pakistan with gross humiliation, which showed double standard of this media organization.

It may be mentioned here that the recent terminations in BBC Pakistan have been carried out in complete disregard to some cherished practices of BBC World Service where a reason was given and a well defined procedure was followed before firing a journalist.

The RIUJ called upon the relevant authorities to take cognizance of the arbitrary termination of jobs at BBC Pakistan so that foreign organizations working in Pakistan should treat Pakistanis with due respect.The Union demanded the BBC managers to withdraw its decision of forcing its employees to resign with immediate effect. The RIUJ expects from a public sector organization like BBC to set good examples instead of following exploitative practices of media organizations solely driven by monetary objectives.