RIUJ Inaugurates Mobile App At NPC To Ensure Safety Of Media Workers

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 11:10 PM

RIUJ inaugurates mobile app at NPC to ensure safety of media workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Rawalpindi/Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) officially inaugurated the "Journalist Alert" an mobile app on Saturday during the seminar held at the National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad, aimed at protect the right of freedom of the press and the lives of media workers.

The event was held under the banner of freedom of the press and was attended by prominent journalists, political figures and members of civil society, said a press release.

Addressing the seminar participants, Member National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed focused on the growing challenges faced by journalists in the discharge of their duties.

“We are fully aware of the growing threats faced by journalists,” he said, adding that “it is essential for all stakeholders to play their role in strengthening the system."

Highlighting the broader role of journalism in national development, Member National Assembly Sehar Kamran termed the launch of the app as a constructive development.

“Media is the backbone of a nation’s development as it serves the society by highlighting the core issues to the relevant forum," she said.

RIUJ President Tariq Ali Virk while addressing the seminar, said that the app was launched in response to the increasing threats faced by journalists due to various reasons.

It would act as a tool to counter the motives that were creating obstacles in the way of press freedom and also ensure the safety of the media workers by reporting the possible threats faced by them, he added.

NPC President Azhar Jatoi reiterated the club’s commitment to press freedom, calling it bastion of freedom of expression.

“No one can stop journalists from reporting the truth as long as they work within the boundaries of the constitution and the law,” he said.

The mobile app, a step towards ensuring the safety of journalists, will serve as a rapid reporting tool to inform media outlets and government institutions about threats, harassment, or attacks faced by journalists across the country.

