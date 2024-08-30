RIUJ Lauds Pb Govt For Taking Action Against Land Mafia In Murree
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Secretary General of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalist (RIUJ) Workers, Syed Bilal Izzat Naqvi on Friday lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her bold leadership in tackling the rampant land-grabbing activities that have threatened the investments and properties of many law-abiding citizens in Murree
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Secretary General of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalist (RIUJ) Workers, Syed Bilal Izzat Naqvi on Friday lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her bold leadership in tackling the rampant land-grabbing activities that have threatened the investments and properties of many law-abiding citizens in Murree.
He noted the significant changes in the police command, initiated under her directive, which have already begun to restore confidence among the residents and members of various cooperative housing societies, said a press release.
Bilal Naqvi extended gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for her action against the land grabbers in Murree.
He said, "We are incredibly grateful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for taking such brave actions against those who seek to undermine the rights of the people.
Her decisive steps in replacing key police officials involved in collusion with these criminal elements have sent a strong message that lawlessness will not be tolerated."
Bilal Naqvi highlighted the importance of cooperative housing societies, which are formed by members who invest their hard-earned money in securing plots for their families.
He said, "The business community is thankful to the Government of Pakistan for standing firm against the land mafia and their supporters within the departments. The government's actions are a beacon of hope for all who believe in justice and the rule of law."
The RIUJ Workers, along with other citizens concerned, stand in full support of the government's ongoing efforts to dismantle these criminal networks and ensure a safe and secure environment for all investors and residents in the country, he added.
Recent Stories
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik
Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan
ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provi ..
Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirp ..
Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station
Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally
PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prim ..
Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Senate body told
PTI KP Govt puts another competent, best performing officer on hitlist
Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik3 minutes ago
-
Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan5 minutes ago
-
ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provisions section 1823 minutes ago
-
Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan5 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme5 minutes ago
-
Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station3 minutes ago
-
PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsa ..3 minutes ago
-
Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Senate body told3 minutes ago
-
PTI KP Govt puts another competent, best performing officer on hitlist3 minutes ago
-
Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO26 minutes ago
-
One killed, five injured in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
River Indus still flow in medium, low flood26 minutes ago