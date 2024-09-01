Open Menu

RIUJ Lauds Punjab Govt For Taking Action Against Land Mafia In Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Secretary General of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalist (RIUJ) Workers, Syed Bilal Izzat Naqvi on Sunday

lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her bold leadership in tackling the rampant land-grabbing activities that have threatened the investments and properties of many law-abiding citizens in Murree.

He noted the significant changes in the police command, initiated under her directive, have already begun to restore confidence among the residents and members of various cooperative housing societies, said a press release.

Bilal Naqvi extended gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for her action against the land grabbers in Murree.

He said, "We are incredibly grateful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for taking such brave actions against those who seek to undermine the rights of the people.

Her decisive steps in replacing key police officials involved in collusion with these criminal elements have sent a strong message that lawlessness will not be tolerated."

Bilal Naqvi highlighted the importance of cooperative housing societies, which are formed by members who invest their hard-earned money in securing plots for their families.

He said tha tthe business community was thankful to the Government of Pakistan for standing firm against the land mafia and their supporters within the departments. The government's actions are a beacon of hope for all who believe in justice and the rule of law, he said.

The RIUJ Workers, along with other citizens concerned, stand in full support of the government's ongoing efforts to dismantle these criminal networks and ensure a safe and secure environment for all investors and residents in the country, he added.

