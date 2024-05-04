RIUJ, NPC Jointly Organizes Seminar On Freedom Of Expression
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A seminar on "Freedom of Expression and Challenges" organized by the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and the National Press Club at NPC here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, former prime minister, MNA Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the present government firmly believed in freedom of expression and never imposed curbs on media.
He said, “I am always opposed to unnecessary restrictions on journalists and their rights of expression and no society can run without journalism, adding that Parliament respected and resolved the issues of journalist community in Pakistan.
He said that the media fraternity should play a proactive role for the sustainable development and prosperity of the country and masses. “We have to adopt a positive approach instead of politics of anarchy. Politicians, lawyers, journalists, judiciary, and everyone must play their part in economic stability,” he added.
He said it was the foremost responsibility of all of us to protect the freedom of expression and opinion while considering it a blessing. Journalists have made immense sacrifices for freedom of expression.
Journalist Nasir Zaidi said that freedom of the press and expression had been a dream in every era, and journalism has been suppressed and strangled. PFUJ always struggled against the restrictions on media during the dictator regime as well, he added.
Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) President Tariq Ali Virk said that freedom of expression is the fundamental right of journalists.
Journalist Fauzia said, “We should understand the challenges faced by journalists, those should be neutral during reporting including print and electronic media.”
