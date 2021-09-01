UrduPoint.com

RIUJ Office Bearers Elected Unopposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Syed Qaiser Abbas Shah and Akram Abid Qureshi were elected unopposed as the president and general secretary of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor) on Turesday.

According to election committee chairman Mian Munir Ahmed, all other office-bearers including those on the governing body also got elected without competition.

According to results, Mirza Abdul Quddos was elected finance secretary.

Waqar Zaidi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Shaukat Malik, were elected on three seats of Vice Presidents.

Akhtar Siddique, Zarar Farid and Chaudhry Nisar were elected Joint Secretaries.

Some 15 aspirants of same panel were included Ilias Shahid, Ayub Nasir, Naeem Chaudhry, Javed Akhtar, Ilyas Malik, Azam Niazi, Masood Asim, Rizwan Malik, Azmat Khan,Tauqeer Qadri, Javed-ur-Rehman Turabi, Huma Munir, Muzaffar Bhatti, Arshad Khan, Saleem Shehzad, Askari Balti and Farkhat Jabin were elected as governing body members.

And 23 members were declared elected for BDM.

PFUJ (Dastoor) President Nawaz Raza graced the function.Formed President Khawar Nawaz Raja,senior leaders Ilyas Shahid, Ayub Nasir, Naeemullah, and others were also present.

Fateha was offered for departed souls of Saud Sahir,Idrees Bakhtiar, fathers of former Secretary General Faisal Javed and Akhtar Siddiqui, and brother of Ayub Nasir.

