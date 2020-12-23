UrduPoint.com
RIUJ President, Secretary Express Grief Over Demise Of Former President PFUJ

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

RIUJ President, Secretary express grief over demise of former President PFUJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned journalist and former President PFUJ Abdul Hameed Chapra.

In a condolence message, RIUJ termed the death of Abdul Hameed Chapra a big loss for the journalists community of Islamabad and all over the country.

RIUJ President Amir Sajjad Syed, Acting General Secretary Tariq Ali Virk and officer bears in a joint condolence message said that Abdul Hameed Chapra was enlightening chapter in the history of Pakistan journalism, said a press release.

He had always struggled for the freedom of press and freedom of expression.

He was also elected as PFUJ President for two terms and remained President Karachi Press Club for five times and once Secretary.

RUIJ prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

