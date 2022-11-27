UrduPoint.com

RIUT Maintenance Work To Be Completed Soon: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has said that maintenance work on Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT) costing Rs 5,694 million will be completed soon.

According to Commissioner's Office spokesman, Saqib said that the modern facilities would provide the best healthcare service to the public.

The commissioner said that for the completion of the project at the earliest, the relevant forum would be approached for the release of required and allocated funds.

The spokesman informed APP that the commissioner had directed the officials concerned to remove encroachments around the hospital and directed the building department to immediately complete the boundary wall of the hospital.

He added that due to the use of this hospital during Corona, there was a need for maintenance, for which the building department was directed to complete this work immediately.

On complaints regarding seepage in a wall of the building, the commissioner directed the building department to find a lasting solution in one week, complete the rest of the work as soon as possible, and hand it over to the hospital.

At present, the commissioner, said that the institute had an OPD block, an Emergency block consisting of 20 beds, a dialysis unit comprising 30 beds, a Lithotripter, and basic radiology and pathology facilities.

