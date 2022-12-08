UrduPoint.com

RIUT To Be Completed In January 2023; Secretary Health

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Secretary of Health, Punjab, Dr Ahmed Javed, on Wednesday expressed hope that the state-of-the-art Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation (RIUT) would be completed in January 2023 to help the ailing segment of the society

He expressed these views during his visit to RIUT to review the development work of the institute.

He expressed these views during his visit to RIUT to review the development work of the institute.

He said the "sanctioned new establishment" had been approved while the recruitment of required human resources was underway.

He said the institute would be comprised of 250 beds and provide the best kind of liver transplant facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjoining localities.

The Secretary directed the chief engineer building department to complete the remaining work soon.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent RIUT briefed the Secretary about the ongoing work.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umer SE Building and other relevant officers were present.

