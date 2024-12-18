Rival clash claims life of passerby, injuring three others

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A rival clash in the area of Khurarianwala police station claimed life of a passerby in addition to inflicting serious bullet injuries to three others.

Police said here on Wednesday that two rival groups led by Shehzad and Shahbaz indulged in an altercation over an old enmity in Chak No.109-RB which turned into blunt firing on each other.

As a result, a passerby Muhammad Aqeel Butt received serious bullet injuries in his abdomen and died on the spot whereas three injured including Muhammad Shehbaz, Khalid and Asghar were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed SP Jaranwala Division to probe into the matter and submit its report in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits.

Hence, a special team was constituted under supervision of SP Jaranwala who started investigation on scientific lines to trace whereabouts of the accused and arrest thereof, spokesman added.