Open Menu

Rival Clash Claims Life Of Passerby, Injuring Three Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Rival clash claims life of passerby, injuring three others

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A rival clash in the area of Khurarianwala police station claimed life of a passerby in addition to inflicting serious bullet injuries to three others.

Police said here on Wednesday that two rival groups led by Shehzad and Shahbaz indulged in an altercation over an old enmity in Chak No.109-RB which turned into blunt firing on each other.

As a result, a passerby Muhammad Aqeel Butt received serious bullet injuries in his abdomen and died on the spot whereas three injured including Muhammad Shehbaz, Khalid and Asghar were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed SP Jaranwala Division to probe into the matter and submit its report in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits.

Hence, a special team was constituted under supervision of SP Jaranwala who started investigation on scientific lines to trace whereabouts of the accused and arrest thereof, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Died Progress Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary

11 minutes ago
 PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

23 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic St ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award

41 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, R ..

UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..

56 minutes ago
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

3 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

3 hours ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

3 hours ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan