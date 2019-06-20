UrduPoint.com
Rival Groups Become Friends In Nisatta

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

Rival groups become friends in Nisatta

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The efforts of Jirga members bore fruits when old rivalry among two arch enemy groups converted into friendship after a reconciliation contract in union council Nisatta on Thursday.

Local police said the groups of Rustam Toori and Wali Khan son of Gul Khan had a lingering rivalry over a dispute related to a piece of land in Nisatta area.

The Jirga members including Abdus Saleem Khan of QWP, former district member Abdur Rehman, DSP Nasrullah Khan, UC Nisatta member Abdullah Haqqani, SHO Zahid Khan and Wisal Khan tried to convince both the groups to set aside their differences and shake hands as taught by our religion.

Today, both the rival groups decided to live like brothers and lead peaceful life in future.

Both the groups also thanked the Jirga members for making a truce between them.

