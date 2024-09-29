Rival Groups In Kurram Hand Over Positions To Security Forces: DC
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) After days long armed clashes and loss of around 50 precious human lives, a ceasefire truce was reached between rival groups in Kurram district and the armed groups have abandoned their positions.
According to Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javed Ullah Mehsud on Sunday, the clashing tribes have abandoned their trenches and bunkers in Peewar, Trimengal, Kunj Alizai Maqbal and Para Chamkani areas and handed them over to the security forces. The vital truce was made possible with the tireless efforts of district administration, security forces, police and area elders, he said.
The DC informed that armed locals have left their hideouts and the participants of the grand jirga were still there to ensure peace prevalence in the area.
The DC informed that GCO Major General, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti was also present in the area to persuade the people for lasting peace in the area.
The armed clashes between the rival tribes over ownership of the land claimed at least 50 lives and injured around 175 people. Due to the situation, Thall-Parachinar Road remained closed for a week and locals remained stranded at various places.
The Deputy Commissioner further said that steps were underway to reopen all the roads in the district to resume vehicular traffic.
Member National Assembly from the area, Hamid Hussain has also appealed to the people to remain calm and join hands to establish peace and serenity in Kurram.
APP/vak
