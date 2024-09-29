Open Menu

Rival Groups In Kurram Hand Over Positions To Security Forces: DC

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Rival groups in Kurram hand over positions to security forces: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) After days long armed clashes and loss of around 50 precious human lives, a ceasefire truce was reached between rival groups in Kurram district and the armed groups have abandoned their positions.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javed Ullah Mehsud on Sunday, the clashing tribes have abandoned their trenches and bunkers in Peewar, Trimengal, Kunj Alizai Maqbal and Para Chamkani areas and handed them over to the security forces. The vital truce was made possible with the tireless efforts of district administration, security forces, police and area elders, he said.

The DC informed that armed locals have left their hideouts and the participants of the grand jirga were still there to ensure peace prevalence in the area.

The DC informed that GCO Major General, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti was also present in the area to persuade the people for lasting peace in the area.

The armed clashes between the rival tribes over ownership of the land claimed at least 50 lives and injured around 175 people. Due to the situation, Thall-Parachinar Road remained closed for a week and locals remained stranded at various places.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that steps were underway to reopen all the roads in the district to resume vehicular traffic.

Member National Assembly from the area, Hamid Hussain has also appealed to the people to remain calm and join hands to establish peace and serenity in Kurram.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Police Jirga Road Traffic Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

19 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

19 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

19 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

19 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

20 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

23 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan