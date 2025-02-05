Rival Groups In Kurram Submit Arms Surrender Plan To Kohat Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In accordance with the peace agreement reached through a tribal jirga, rival groups in Kurram district have submitted a formal plan to Kohat Commissioner for handing over their weapons to the government and it's implementation.
According to office of the commissioner, the district administration, police, and law enforcement agencies would facilitate the surrender of weapons.
The parties involved would have the right to inspect their deposited weapons at any time. Additionally, they would be allowed to keep licensed firearms for personal protection, with the government issuing legal permits for such weapons.
Speaking on the matter, KP Advisor on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed that, under the Kurram Peace Agreement, both parties have provided the government with a plan for disarmament.
He stated that the rival groups would surrender heavy weaponry as part of the peace process.
Barrister Saif further assured that for personal safety, the government would issue legal firearm licenses to the concerned individuals. He also highlighted that the demolition of bunkers is currently underway and will be completed in full.
Jirga member Munir Bangash emphasized that once the arms are handed over, the government will ensure the safety of all parties. He added that both sides are committed to achieving long-term peace in Kurram.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solidarity with Kamshiris observed in Larkana5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Nawab Shah5 minutes ago
-
Rival groups in Kurram submit arms surrender plan to Kohat Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik participated in rally held in Islamabad to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister visits Sukkur DIG office5 minutes ago
-
Joint rally organized on Kashmir solidarity day5 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood Khan calls for global actions to restore Kashmiris' rights5 minutes ago
-
Sardar Babar Abbasi praises Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir5 minutes ago
-
“Kashmir Solidarity Day” observed in Multan15 minutes ago
-
Senior leaders of PPP from Gujranwala meet Punjab Governor15 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference on climate change to kick-off tomorrow amid Pakistan’s growing environmental ri ..15 minutes ago