Open Menu

Rival Groups In Kurram Submit Arms Surrender Plan To Kohat Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Rival groups in Kurram submit arms surrender plan to Kohat Commissioner

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In accordance with the peace agreement reached through a tribal jirga, rival groups in Kurram district have submitted a formal plan to Kohat Commissioner for handing over their weapons to the government and it's implementation.

According to office of the commissioner, the district administration, police, and law enforcement agencies would facilitate the surrender of weapons.

The parties involved would have the right to inspect their deposited weapons at any time. Additionally, they would be allowed to keep licensed firearms for personal protection, with the government issuing legal permits for such weapons.

Speaking on the matter, KP Advisor on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed that, under the Kurram Peace Agreement, both parties have provided the government with a plan for disarmament.

He stated that the rival groups would surrender heavy weaponry as part of the peace process.

Barrister Saif further assured that for personal safety, the government would issue legal firearm licenses to the concerned individuals. He also highlighted that the demolition of bunkers is currently underway and will be completed in full.

Jirga member Munir Bangash emphasized that once the arms are handed over, the government will ensure the safety of all parties. He added that both sides are committed to achieving long-term peace in Kurram.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

15 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

37 minutes ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

45 minutes ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

2 hours ago
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan