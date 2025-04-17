Rival Kills Man Over Land Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The rival on Thursday killed a man and injured another by opening indiscriminate firing under the jurisdiction of City Police Station.
The police spokesman said a man named Waqar opened indiscriminate firing at Abdur Razzaq and injured him critically over a land dispute.
He said Abdur Razzaq died while being shifted to the hospital.
The police arrested the accused, registered a case and launched a probe, he added.
APP/mjm/378
