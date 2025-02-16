Open Menu

Rivalry Claims Five Lives In Badhaber

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Rivalry claims five lives in Badhaber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) At least five people were killed when a rival group opened fires on their car near Mohallah Fateh Khan Khel of Mashu Khel, Badhaber police informed on Sunday.

Police said the deceased Malik Aman, Naheed, Maqsood, Imdad, and Razim Khan were traveling in a car when their rivals allegedly started firing, killing all of them on the spot.

The attackers escaped from crime scene after committing murders.

Police responded to crime spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for post-morteum. The reason behind multiple murders was ascertained to an old enmity. The attackers were identified as Imtiaz, Ali Gohar, Sarfaraz, and Shoaib.

FIR of the incident was registered with Badhaber Police Station.

Police were conducting raids to arrest culprits involved in the murders. Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

49 seconds ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

54 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

15 minutes ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

31 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

2 hours ago
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

2 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

2 hours ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

2 hours ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

3 hours ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

3 hours ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan