Rivalry Claims Life

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Rivalry claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :An old rivalry has claimed a life in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Friday that 24-year-old Shahzaib resident of Block No.38 Samanabad was going on when his rivals opened fire at him near Taj Marque D-type Colony Bridge on Sammundri Road.

As a result, Shahzaib received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Samanabad police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

