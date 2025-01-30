Rivalry claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The rivals shot dead a man when he was going to District Courts to attend hearing

of a murder case on Thursday.

A police spokesman said Shabbir Ahmad of Murh Balochan was going to attend hearing of

a murder case registered with Millat Town police station when his rivals intercepted

him near District Courts in front of the CPO Office.

They opened firing and injured Shabbir Ahmad seriously. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital

where he was pronounced dead.

The police took action and arrested one of the assailants, Shahzaib, whereas

his accomplice Qasim managed to escape.

The police recovered weapons from the accused and started raids to arrest the escapee.