Open Menu

Rivalry Claims Life

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Rivalry claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The rivals shot dead a man when he was going to District Courts to attend hearing

of a murder case on Thursday.

A police spokesman said Shabbir Ahmad of Murh Balochan was going to attend hearing of

a murder case registered with Millat Town police station when his rivals intercepted

him near District Courts in front of the CPO Office.

They opened firing and injured Shabbir Ahmad seriously. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital

where he was pronounced dead.

The police took action and arrested one of the assailants, Shahzaib, whereas

his accomplice Qasim managed to escape.

The police recovered weapons from the accused and started raids to arrest the escapee.

Recent Stories

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

32 minutes ago
 US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

2 hours ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

3 hours ago
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

10 hours ago
 Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

11 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

11 hours ago
 Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first ha ..

Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..

11 hours ago
 UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic ..

UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

12 hours ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate deci ..

Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan