Rivalry Claims Life In Faisalabad

Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:52 PM

A youth was fired to death over an old rivalry in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Ajmal resident of Chak 105-GB had an old enmity with Mehran of the same locality

Over this issue, Mehran along with his brother reportedly opened fire and killed Ajmal.

Receiving information, the area police rushed to the spot and dispatchedthe body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation for arrest of the culprits was underway.

