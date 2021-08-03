UrduPoint.com

Rivalry Claims Life In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:15 PM

Rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

A young man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A young man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Qaisar Abbas, resident of Chak 73-GB, had an old rivalry with Hussain Imtiaz, etc of the same locality.

In a fit of grudge, Hussain Imtiaz with the abetment of his brothers- Saqlain Imtiaz and Usman Imtiaz shot at and injured Qaisar Abbas when he was boarding a bus. He receivedserious bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Police Station Young Man Same

Recent Stories

Boeing delays key uncrewed test flight to ISS

Boeing delays key uncrewed test flight to ISS

6 minutes ago
 UPDATE: Addition of Nauka Lab to ISS Does Well for ..

UPDATE: Addition of Nauka Lab to ISS Does Well for Cooperation With Russia - NAS ..

6 minutes ago
 August 4 to be marked for 'Junagadh' as part of Pa ..

August 4 to be marked for 'Junagadh' as part of Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 ACS reviews all departments' audit paras, recoveri ..

ACS reviews all departments' audit paras, recoveries

7 minutes ago
 Boeing Scraps Planned Launch of Starliner - Statem ..

Boeing Scraps Planned Launch of Starliner - Statement

13 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab visit secretariat site to review ..

ACS South Punjab visit secretariat site to review construction work

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.