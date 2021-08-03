Rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A young man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Qaisar Abbas, resident of Chak 73-GB, had an old rivalry with Hussain Imtiaz, etc of the same locality.

In a fit of grudge, Hussain Imtiaz with the abetment of his brothers- Saqlain Imtiaz and Usman Imtiaz shot at and injured Qaisar Abbas when he was boarding a bus. He receivedserious bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.