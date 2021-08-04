Rivalry claims life in faisalabad

A man was shot dead over an old enmity in Lundianwala police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity in Lundianwala police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Alam Sher of Chak No 582-GB had rivalry with Abdul Qayyum etc.

Today, the accused, Abdul Qayyum with his accomplices, opened fire on Aalam Sher who died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a mortuary for a postmortem while the police startedinvestigation for the arrest of the accused who fled.