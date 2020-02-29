Rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A farmers was killed over an old rivalry in Dijkot police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :A farmers was killed over an old rivalry in Dijkot police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said 55-year-old Umar Hayat of Chak No 252-RB Kangan was irrigating his fields when his rivals- Sajid, etc opened firing on him.

As a result, Umar Hayat died on the spot while the accused fled.