Rivalry Claims Life In Mardan
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) A man was shot dead by his rivals in Mardan on Saturday morning, police informed.
Police said the incident occurred on Bacha Khan Road, near new Police Lines where rivals shot dead 41-year-old, Asif, resident Toru, Mardan.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead to Mardan Medical Complex for medico legal procedure. Police said the deceased and attackers were close relatives and had a long-standing enmity.
APP/vak
