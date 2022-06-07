UrduPoint.com

Rivalry Claims Lives Of Two Real Brothers

Published June 07, 2022

Rivalry claims lives of two real brothers

KOHAT, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) ::Two real brothers were shot dead over an old rivalry in the Sur Gul Chowk area here on Tuesday.

Police said that the family of the deceased identified as Habib-ur-Rehman and Shahid, sons of Naimatullah, residents of Muslimabad had an old enmity that resulted in the deaths of two real brothers.

Soon after receiving information, police reached the crime scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

A case was registered against four accused in the police station and further investigation was started.

