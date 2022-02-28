Rivalry claims three lives in Badhaber

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed and five others injured when their rivals opened fire on them during a funeral prayer in Badhaber area on the outskirts of the district on Monday.

Police said three people identified as Shafi, Nazir and Amjad were killed on the scene when their rivals fired at them during a funeral prayer.

Five other people also sustained bullet injuries during the firing and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The complainant, Bakhtiyar, resident of Bin Ghazi has registered a report with Badhaber police alleging that Bilal and his accomplices fired at the people during the funeral. He said the deceased had an old rivalry with the assailants.

Badhaber police have formed special teams to arrest the escaped assailants.