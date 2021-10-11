UrduPoint.com

Rivalry Claims Three Lives In DI.Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:17 PM

Rivalry claims three lives in DI.Khan

At least three people, including a father and son, were killed when rivals fired at them in Zafarabad Colony in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :At least three people, including a father and son, were killed when rivals fired at them in Zafarabad Colony in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

Police said a man, his son, and nephew was killed when their rival ambushed them in Zafarabad Colony in the vicinity of Dera Town police station.

The dead included Haji Ahmad, his son Naqeeb and his nephew, Aladdin.

Police said the deceased were on their way to home when the attack took place and the area was cordoned off and search for the perpetrators involved started.

